India bets big on maritime sector, sets ₹80 lakh crore
India just announced a bold plan to invest ₹80 lakh crore in its maritime sector by 2047, aiming to create 1.5 crore new jobs.
The Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 focuses on modernizing ports, reviving shipbuilding with a ₹69,725 crore boost, expanding inland waterways, and pushing for greener shipping.
Vision could open up new avenues for India's youth
This isn't just about ships and ports—India's coastline already handles over 95% of our trade and supplies a big chunk of the world's seafarers.
With major projects like the upcoming Vadhavan Port (set to be among the world's top 10), carbon-neutral port goals, and events like India Maritime Week 2025 bringing in global partners, these moves could mean more jobs, cleaner tech, and bigger opportunities for young Indians in global trade.