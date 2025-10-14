India bets big on maritime sector, sets ₹80 lakh crore

Vision could open up new avenues for India's youth

This isn't just about ships and ports—India's coastline already handles over 95% of our trade and supplies a big chunk of the world's seafarers.

With major projects like the upcoming Vadhavan Port (set to be among the world's top 10), carbon-neutral port goals, and events like India Maritime Week 2025 bringing in global partners, these moves could mean more jobs, cleaner tech, and bigger opportunities for young Indians in global trade.