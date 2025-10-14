Maoist leader Bhupati, 60 associates surrender in Maharashtra
A top Maoist leader, Mallojula Venugopal Rao (also known as Bhupati), along with 60 associates, surrendered to police in Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra, on Monday night.
The group included other senior members and handed over 54 weapons—among them AK-47s and INSAS rifles.
Bhupati, who had a ₹6-10 crore bounty on his head, was a key strategist for the Maoists and played a big role along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border.
More defections expected
This surrender is considered a major setback for the Maoist movement, especially since Gadchiroli is one of their last strongholds.
It follows months of internal strife within the group and increased security pressure.
Notably, Bhupati's wife Tarakka had already surrendered in January 2025, which helped build trust with authorities.
Officials hope this move will encourage more defections from the Maoists and could mark a turning point in reducing left-wing extremism in central India.