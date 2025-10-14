Maoist leader Bhupati, 60 associates surrender in Maharashtra

More defections expected

This surrender is considered a major setback for the Maoist movement, especially since Gadchiroli is one of their last strongholds.

It follows months of internal strife within the group and increased security pressure.

Notably, Bhupati's wife Tarakka had already surrendered in January 2025, which helped build trust with authorities.

Officials hope this move will encourage more defections from the Maoists and could mark a turning point in reducing left-wing extremism in central India.