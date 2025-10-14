Why 'forever chemicals' are in your food, how to avoid India Oct 14, 2025

India's food safety authority (FSSAI) is looking to ban PFAS and BPA—two chemicals often found in food packaging that just don't break down, either in the environment or our bodies.

PFAS are known as "forever chemicals" for a reason, and BPA shows up in plastics and resins that touch a lot of what we eat.