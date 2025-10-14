Jaipur fire tragedy: NHRC seeks report from Rajasthan government India Oct 14, 2025

After a tragic fire broke out in the ICU at Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Jaipur on October 6, eight patients lost their lives and three others were left critically injured.

Now, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked Rajasthan's top officials for a detailed report within two weeks to understand what went wrong.