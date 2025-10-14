Next Article
Jaipur fire tragedy: NHRC seeks report from Rajasthan government
India
After a tragic fire broke out in the ICU at Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Jaipur on October 6, eight patients lost their lives and three others were left critically injured.
Now, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked Rajasthan's top officials for a detailed report within two weeks to understand what went wrong.
NHRC demands updates on compensation for victims' families
The Rajasthan government has started a high-level investigation into how the fire happened, especially since smoke made rescue efforts tough with 18 patients inside.
The NHRC also wants updates on compensation for victims' families and how prepared the hospital was for emergencies, reflecting concerns about hospital safety and emergency preparedness.