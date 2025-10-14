India needs 61,000 nuclear power operators by 2047: Here's why

Why the current pace is a problem

Training institutions under DAE can at present train only 100 and 1,200 personnel per annum for design and operation respectively.

That adds up to just around at least ~28,600 new experts by 2047—leaving a significant gap. Plus, thousands more will be needed for building and designing these plants.

To catch up, institutes like Homi Bhabha National Institute and new centers from companies like NTPC will have to seriously ramp up their training efforts.