India needs 61,000 nuclear power operators by 2047: Here's why
India wants to supercharge its nuclear power—from about 9GW now to a massive 100GW by 2047.
But there's a big snag: not enough skilled people to run all those plants.
According to the committee constituted by the Ministry of Power, about 61,000 trained operators will be needed by then, but the current pace of training falls way short.
Why the current pace is a problem
Training institutions under DAE can at present train only 100 and 1,200 personnel per annum for design and operation respectively.
That adds up to just around at least ~28,600 new experts by 2047—leaving a significant gap. Plus, thousands more will be needed for building and designing these plants.
To catch up, institutes like Homi Bhabha National Institute and new centers from companies like NTPC will have to seriously ramp up their training efforts.
Nuclear energy is crucial for India's clean energy transition
Nuclear energy is key if India wants clean energy and a reliable power supply—especially with goals like net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 and half the country's energy coming from non-fossil fuels by 2030.
But unless the skilled workforce grows fast, these big ambitions could stay out of reach.