PM Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh on October 16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, October 16, kicking off his day with rituals at the Srisailam temple.
He'll then roll out major projects worth ₹13,430 crore, including new railway lines and infrastructure upgrades—so, a pretty packed schedule.
PM's schedule in Andhra Pradesh
After landing at Kurnool airport in the morning, Modi will lay foundations for key railway projects and the Ragamayuri Green Hills project.
The visit wraps up with a roadshow and a public meeting alongside Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, focusing on how these central schemes aim to boost development in Andhra Pradesh.