Alleged police torture of Meghalaya man investigated
Getwin Jyrwa, 19, was allegedly beaten and forced to drink toilet water while in custody at Sohra police station, East Khasi Hills.
His mother, Mildred Jyrwa, had taken him there after a police summons about a local brawl but found him badly injured when he was released the same day.
She rushed him for medical care right after.
East Khasi Hills police have started an inquiry into what happened, with a report expected by the end of the week.
Human rights groups are urging a fair and open investigation—one local group said it's essential to ensure justice in cases like this.