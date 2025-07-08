Alleged police torture of Meghalaya man investigated India Jul 08, 2025

Getwin Jyrwa, 19, was allegedly beaten and forced to drink toilet water while in custody at Sohra police station, East Khasi Hills.

His mother, Mildred Jyrwa, had taken him there after a police summons about a local brawl but found him badly injured when he was released the same day.

She rushed him for medical care right after.