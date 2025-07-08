Next Article
Assam floods escalate: Death toll rises to 29
Relentless rainfall has led to severe flooding across six districts in Assam, leaving at least 29 people dead and over 32,000 affected.
Rivers like the Dhansiri are overflowing, and many villages are underwater.
Nearly 19,500 people impacted in Golaghat district
Golaghat district is facing the worst of it, with nearly 19,500 people impacted. Relief camps have been set up for those forced to leave their homes.
The floods have also damaged roads and crops on a large scale—reminding us how vulnerable communities can be when nature turns rough.