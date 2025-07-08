Next Article
Kolkata rape case: Accused sent to judicial custody
A 24-year-old law college student was allegedly raped inside her campus on June 25.
Four people—Monojit Mishra (a former TMC student leader), students Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee, and security guard Pinaki Banerjee—have been sent to judicial custody.
The case is now being handled by Kolkata Police's Detective Department.
Key evidence collected; lawyer wants to be present during questioning
The court denied bail to Banerjee, while the others didn't apply.
Investigators have collected all key evidence: they recreated the crime scene, ran medical exams on everyone involved, gathered forensic samples from campus, and are checking mobile records plus CCTV footage.
Mishra's lawyer wants to be present during questioning and has raised concerns about statements taken without legal counsel.