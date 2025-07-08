Next Article
Tragic accident involving BJP MLA's son
A 34-year-old man named Nitin Shelke lost his life after being hit by an SUV in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra.
The car was reportedly driven by Sagar Dhas, the son of BJP MLA Suresh Dhas.
The accident happened late Monday night while Shelke was crossing the road near Jategaon junction.
Accident happened near Jategaon junction
Locals tried to help, but Shelke was declared dead at the hospital.
Police have filed an accidental death case and are investigating what led up to the crash.
According to Shelke's brother, Dhas was driving from Ahilyanagar toward Pune when it happened.
No one has been arrested yet as the investigation continues.