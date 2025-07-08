Jharkhand goods train halts for elephant birth
Early morning in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a pregnant elephant gave birth right on the railway tracks near Sarwaha village—an area known for elephant crossings.
Quick-thinking forest officials stopped a moving goods train just in time, making sure both mom and calf stayed safe.
Villagers, forest staff helped guide mother, calf back to herd
After the calf was born, people from the village teamed up with forest staff to guide the mother and baby back to their herd.
Officials called it a "lifesaving" effort that showed how much can be done when communities act fast.
AI-based systems being set up along these tracks
This incident highlights why better protection is needed for animals near train routes.
Now, AI-based systems are being set up along these tracks in Jharkhand to spot elephants early and alert train drivers—hoping to prevent future accidents like this one.