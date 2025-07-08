Next Article
Tragic end to relationship in Delhi
In a tragic incident in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila, Sonal and her six-year-old daughter Yashika were found stabbed to death on Monday.
Police say the main suspect is Nikhil, Sonal's former live-in partner, who allegedly targeted them after their recent breakup.
The attack happened when Rashmi—Yashika's mother and Sonal's friend—wasn't home.
Neighbors worried about safety in their area
Investigators believe Nikhil may have acted out of anger over the breakup. After separating from him, Sonal had moved in with Rashmi for support.
While the police have launched a manhunt for Nikhil, the double murder has left neighbors stunned and worried about safety in their area.