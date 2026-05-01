ALPA India urges DGCA to stop relaxing flight duty limits

ALPA demands FDTL rollback, data transparency

This push comes after two pilot deaths, making the call for stricter rules feel urgent.

ALPA India says, "These variations, originally conceived as transitional measures, have effectively become the norm. ... it is requested that the DGCA initiate a structured and time-bound program for the gradual withdrawal of all such variations, culminating in the full and uniform implementation of FDTL provisions across operators."

They also want airlines to share pilot fatigue data openly, so everyone can see what's really going on.

The big message: real rest for pilots matters. Safety shouldn't be compromised just for convenience.