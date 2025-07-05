Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Amarnath pilgrims injured in bus collision
During the Amarnath Yatra on Saturday morning, a bus carrying pilgrims crashed into four parked busses at a breakfast stop in Ramban district, injuring 36 people.
Thankfully, most had only minor injuries and got quick first aid, so they were able to keep going with their pilgrimage.
TL;DR
Bus couldn't brake in time
Police said the accident happened because one bus couldn't brake in time.
While almost everyone was able to continue after medical help, three or four people had more serious injuries and might have to pause their journey.
Rescue teams responded fast to make sure everyone got care and support as the Yatra continues.