Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebrations commence in Dharamshala

TL;DR

'My successor will be born outside China'

Amid all the birthday cheer, talk about who will succeed him took center stage.

Rijiju made it clear that only the Dalai Lama and his own institution have the right to pick his successor—not China.

The Dalai Lama himself added that his successor will be chosen by the Gaden Phodrang Trust and will be born outside China, pushing back against Beijing's long-standing claims over this decision.