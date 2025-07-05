Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebrations commence in Dharamshala
The Dalai Lama just turned 90, and celebrations are in full swing at his home in Dharamshala.
Big names like Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu joined the festivities, which kicked off on June 30 on the Tibetan calendar.
TL;DR
'My successor will be born outside China'
Amid all the birthday cheer, talk about who will succeed him took center stage.
Rijiju made it clear that only the Dalai Lama and his own institution have the right to pick his successor—not China.
The Dalai Lama himself added that his successor will be chosen by the Gaden Phodrang Trust and will be born outside China, pushing back against Beijing's long-standing claims over this decision.