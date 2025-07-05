Tragic end to marital dispute in Patiala

TL;DR

Mother left kids at gurdwara

Before her death, the mother left their kids at a gurdwara, where they spent the night before reaching their grandparents.

The father, upset over her disappearance, filed a police complaint against his in-laws and died by suicide just hours later, leaving behind a video message blaming them.

Police have now registered a case of abetment to suicide against the in-laws as investigations continue.