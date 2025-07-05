Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Tragic end to marital dispute in Patiala
A couple in their 40s from Patiala's Nabha block died by suicide after a domestic dispute—he was found at home, and her body was later recovered from the Bhakra Canal.
Their three children have been left without parents.
TL;DR
Mother left kids at gurdwara
Before her death, the mother left their kids at a gurdwara, where they spent the night before reaching their grandparents.
The father, upset over her disappearance, filed a police complaint against his in-laws and died by suicide just hours later, leaving behind a video message blaming them.
Police have now registered a case of abetment to suicide against the in-laws as investigations continue.