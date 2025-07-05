Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Chennai family struck by speeding car in hit-and-run
A family of five was seriously injured when a speeding car hit them as they crossed the road in Selaiyur, near Chennai.
Two family members—Amala and her son Amaresh (12)—are in critical condition and getting intensive care.
Bystanders rushed to help right after the crash, and the whole incident was caught on CCTV.
TL;DR
Man Vinoth detained for questioning
Police have detained a 32-year-old man named Vinoth for questioning after securing CCTV footage of the incident.
They're looking into whether drunk or reckless driving played a role.
Meanwhile, locals are demanding answers and justice for the victims, with the neighborhood shaken by what happened.