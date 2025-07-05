Next Article

India • Jul 05, 2025 Chennai family struck by speeding car in hit-and-run

A family of five was seriously injured when a speeding car hit them as they crossed the road in Selaiyur, near Chennai.

Two family members—Amala and her son Amaresh (12)—are in critical condition and getting intensive care.

Bystanders rushed to help right after the crash, and the whole incident was caught on CCTV.