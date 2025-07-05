Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Karnataka minister suspends officials over tiger deaths
A tigress and her four cubs were found dead in Karnataka's MM Hills, likely after eating from a poisoned cow carcass.
The incident led Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to suspend two forest officials for negligence, following an initial investigation.
A final report is expected by July 10.
TL;DR
Assistant Conservator Gajanana Hegde and Range Officer Madesh were suspended for failing to supervise patrols properly.
Another official has been recommended for suspension for not paying contract staff since March, which affected patrolling and even sparked protests.
Minister Khandre called these lapses a "serious dereliction of duty" and has ordered further inquiries to improve forest management going forward.