India • Jul 05, 2025
Tragic wedding journey: Speeding SUV crashes, kills 8
A heartbreaking accident in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district left eight people dead and two critically injured early Friday morning.
A Bolero SUV carrying a wedding party crashed into a school boundary wall and overturned around 6:30am while heading to Budaun.
Five died on the spot, and three more passed away at the hospital.
TL;DR
SUV was overloaded, say police
Police say the SUV was overloaded, which probably caused the driver to lose control.
Among those lost was 24-year-old groom Suraj, traveling with his family for his wedding.
Two survivors are still in critical condition.
This tragedy is a stark reminder of why road safety and not overloading vehicles really matter.