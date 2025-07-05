Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Government officials involved in medical college scandal
The CBI has uncovered a large-scale scam where 35 people—including health ministry officials and private medical college reps—allegedly leaked secret inspection details.
This let colleges bribe inspectors, fake faculty and patient records, and mess with attendance systems, putting the quality of medical education and public health at risk.
TL;DR
How the scam worked
The FIR, filed on June 30, charges the accused with conspiracy, bribery, and leaking official secrets. Big names like ex-UGC chair D.P. Singh are involved.
The bribe money reportedly funded illegal activities—even a temple in Rajasthan—using hawala channels.
The CBI digs deeper into how inspections were rigged across the country.