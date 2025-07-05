Jaishankar advocates for enhanced India-US relations
On US Independence Day, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar sent warm wishes to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the American people, highlighting India's commitment to a strong US-India partnership built on shared values.
He also flagged concerns about a proposed US bill that could impact India's energy security by taxing Russian oil imports.
US-India ties under Biden-Modi
India and the US are working on a major 10-year defense deal and aiming to boost trade from $191 billion to $500 billion by 2030—even as they navigate tough topics like agriculture.
Their growing collaboration, especially under the US-India COMPACT initiative, isn't just about business; it's about tech innovation, regional stability, and keeping both economies future-ready in an unpredictable world.