Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Double murder witness killed in Delhi gang violence
In a tense turn of events, Neeraj Tehlan—a key witness in a major double murder case—was shot and killed while sitting in his car in Delhi's Najafgarh area on Friday evening.
The attackers, who came on motorcycles, fired several shots before speeding off.
TL;DR
Witness in gang war-related shooting
Tehlan was central to the case involving an earlier gang-related shooting tied to rival groups led by Kapil Sangwan and Manjeet Mahal.
Police believe Tehlan's murder is linked to this ongoing gang war, possibly involving gangster Harsh Dhanakad and others.
Recent weeks have seen more violence between these gangs, putting a spotlight on rising tensions in the city.