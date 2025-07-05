Next Article

India • Jul 05, 2025 Over 26,800 complete Amarnath Yatra, additional 6,979 depart

Since kicking off on July 3, the Amarnath Yatra has drawn more than 26,800 devotees.

Just this Saturday, nearly 7,000 fresh pilgrims set out from Jammu to Kashmir.

With the pilgrimage wrapping up on August 9, security has been stepped up along the route to keep everyone safe.