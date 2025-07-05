Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Over 26,800 complete Amarnath Yatra, additional 6,979 depart
Since kicking off on July 3, the Amarnath Yatra has drawn more than 26,800 devotees.
Just this Saturday, nearly 7,000 fresh pilgrims set out from Jammu to Kashmir.
With the pilgrimage wrapping up on August 9, security has been stepped up along the route to keep everyone safe.
TL;DR
Enhanced security measures for the pilgrims
After recent terrorist attacks in the region, authorities have added extra police and military teams for tighter protection.
Locals are pitching in too, offering warm welcomes to travelers despite recent tensions.
Plus, new facilities like the upgraded Yatri Niwas at Baltal aim to make things smoother and more comfortable for everyone making this spiritual journey.