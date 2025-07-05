Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Delhi braces for weekend rainfall amid heatwave
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for Delhi, expecting light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning on July 5 and 6.
After days of sweaty heat near 36°C, the showers should cool things down a bit—think 33-35°C.
TL;DR
Rain might bring relief from heatwave
Rain might finally bring relief from the heatwave, but it could also mean waterlogged streets in low-lying spots.
If you're heading out, grab an umbrella and keep an eye on weather updates.
Heavy to very heavy rain expected in these states
Heavy to very heavy rain is also expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Madhya Maharashtra (especially July 6-7).
So wherever you are, staying prepped for sudden downpours is probably a good idea.