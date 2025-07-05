Delhi braces for weekend rainfall amid heatwave

TL;DR

Rain might bring relief from heatwave

Rain might finally bring relief from the heatwave, but it could also mean waterlogged streets in low-lying spots.

If you're heading out, grab an umbrella and keep an eye on weather updates.

Heavy to very heavy rain expected in these states

Heavy to very heavy rain is also expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Madhya Maharashtra (especially July 6-7).

So wherever you are, staying prepped for sudden downpours is probably a good idea.