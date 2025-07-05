Petrol, diesel fresh prices announced: Check rates in your city on July 5
Petrol and diesel prices in India haven't budged since May 2022, even though oil companies update rates daily based on global trends.
Right now, petrol goes from ₹94.30 per liter in Chandigarh to ₹107.46 in Hyderabad, while diesel ranges between ₹82.45 and ₹95.70 across different cities.
Why are fuel prices steady?
It's a mix of things: global crude oil rates, the rupee vs dollar exchange rate, state taxes, refining costs, and local demand all play a part.
But despite big swings worldwide, Indian fuel prices have stayed steady—mostly thanks to government caps and earlier tax cuts.
What stable prices mean for you
Stable fuel prices make it easier to plan your budget (no nasty surprises at the pump), but don't expect sudden price drops either.
Daily updates keep things transparent, while government rules help shield us from wild global price jumps.