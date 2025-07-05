Petrol, diesel fresh prices announced: Check rates in your city on July 5

TL;DR

Why are fuel prices steady?

It's a mix of things: global crude oil rates, the rupee vs dollar exchange rate, state taxes, refining costs, and local demand all play a part.

But despite big swings worldwide, Indian fuel prices have stayed steady—mostly thanks to government caps and earlier tax cuts.

What stable prices mean for you

Stable fuel prices make it easier to plan your budget (no nasty surprises at the pump), but don't expect sudden price drops either.

Daily updates keep things transparent, while government rules help shield us from wild global price jumps.