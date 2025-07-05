Page Loader
India Jul 05, 2025

Tragic fire incident claims life in Delhi shopping complex

A major fire broke out at Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh, Delhi, leaving one man dead after he got trapped in an elevator.
The blaze started around 6:44pm from a short circuit and spread fast, with firefighters and police working until 9pm to bring it under control.

TL;DR

Goods worth lakhs destroyed

The Vishal Mega Mart fire destroyed goods worth lakhs. Even after the flames were out, crews stayed on-site for cooling.
A separate transformer blast caused a fire at AIIMS Trauma Centre—luckily, no one was hurt there.