India • Jul 05, 2025
Tragic fire incident claims life in Delhi shopping complex
A major fire broke out at Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh, Delhi, leaving one man dead after he got trapped in an elevator.
The blaze started around 6:44pm from a short circuit and spread fast, with firefighters and police working until 9pm to bring it under control.
TL;DR
Goods worth lakhs destroyed
The Vishal Mega Mart fire destroyed goods worth lakhs. Even after the flames were out, crews stayed on-site for cooling.
A separate transformer blast caused a fire at AIIMS Trauma Centre—luckily, no one was hurt there.