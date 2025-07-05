Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Jharkhand students brave collapsed bridge for school
In Jharkhand's Khunti district, students have been climbing a 25-foot bamboo ladder just to get to school after heavy rains collapsed their main bridge.
With roads cut off and no safe way across, this risky shortcut became their only option—showing just how tough things have gotten for locals during the monsoon.
TL;DR
Officials removed the ladder after seeing the danger
This isn't just about one broken bridge—it highlights how fragile infrastructure can disrupt daily life, especially for kids trying to get an education.
After seeing the danger, local officials removed the ladder and promised a safer route soon.
As Sub-Divisional Officer Arvind Ojha put it, work is underway despite all the challenges from ongoing rain.