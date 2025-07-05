Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
PM Modi's historic visit to Argentina
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just touched down in Argentina, making history as the first Indian PM to visit in nearly six decades.
He got a warm welcome at the airport and met President Javier Milei to talk about ramping up ties—especially around energy, mining, and trade.
TL;DR
From Argentina's lithium to Boca Juniors stadium
Argentina has huge reserves of oil, gas, lithium, and copper—all things India needs for its clean energy push and tech growth.
Modi's visit isn't just about business; he's also set to explore local culture (including a stop at Boca Juniors Stadium) before heading off to Brazil for the BRICS Summit.