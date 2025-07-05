Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Prominent Patna businessman murdered in drive-by shooting
Gopal Khemka, owner of Magadh Hospital and a respected figure in Patna, was shot dead by unknown attackers as he got out of his car near Gandhi Maidan.
The tragedy comes six years after his son faced a similar fate, leaving many in the community likely shaken and worried about local safety.
TL;DR
Victim's brother slams police for arriving late
Khemka's brother, Shankar, criticized police for arriving late—saying they only reached the scene at 2:30am.
With Gopal's roles in business and as a Bankipore Club director, calls for a thorough investigation are likely growing louder as people push for better security and accountability in the city.