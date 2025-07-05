Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Tragic school bus accident claims life, injures 10 in Sitapur
A school bus in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district overturned on Friday while trying to avoid a child near the road, leaving an eight-year-old boy dead and injuring 10 others.
The bus was carrying around 40 students from Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel School.
TL;DR
Accident occurred while trying to save a child
The crash happened around 2:30pm near Rampur Mathura.
Nine injured kids were rushed to a local hospital, while one girl, Kranti, who was seriously hurt, was sent to a trauma center in Lucknow for further care.
Principal visits hospital, police investigate
School principal Dilip Singh visited the hospital to support families of the injured students.
Police are investigating what went wrong.
The accident is a reminder of how important better road safety is—especially for school busses and kids on their daily routes.