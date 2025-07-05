Tragic school bus accident claims life, injures 10 in Sitapur

TL;DR

Accident occurred while trying to save a child

The crash happened around 2:30pm near Rampur Mathura.

Nine injured kids were rushed to a local hospital, while one girl, Kranti, who was seriously hurt, was sent to a trauma center in Lucknow for further care.

Principal visits hospital, police investigate

School principal Dilip Singh visited the hospital to support families of the injured students.

Police are investigating what went wrong.

The accident is a reminder of how important better road safety is—especially for school busses and kids on their daily routes.