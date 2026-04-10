Amarnath Yatra 2026 registration opens April 15 at 554 banks

Amarnath Yatra eligibility and documents

If you're between 13 and 70 years old, you're good to go, but women over six weeks pregnant aren't eligible, even with a health certificate.

Registration is Aadhaar-based with biometric eKYC; if that doesn't work, a webcam photo will do.

Don't forget a valid health certificate dated on or after April 8, plus ₹150 for the permit.

Full details are up on the SASB website if you need them.