Amarnath Yatra 2026 registration opens April 15 at 554 banks
India
Planning to visit Amarnath this year? Registration for the 2026 Yatra kicks off on April 15.
You can sign up at any of the 554 designated bank branches across India, but spots are limited each day and it's first-come, first-served, so you'll want to act fast.
Amarnath Yatra eligibility and documents
If you're between 13 and 70 years old, you're good to go, but women over six weeks pregnant aren't eligible, even with a health certificate.
Registration is Aadhaar-based with biometric eKYC; if that doesn't work, a webcam photo will do.
Don't forget a valid health certificate dated on or after April 8, plus ₹150 for the permit.
Full details are up on the SASB website if you need them.