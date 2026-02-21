Amit Shah to visit Bihar for Nepal border review
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is heading to Bihar for three days starting February 25, 2026, with a focus on checking the security along the 730km Indo-Nepal border.
He'll land in Kishanganj or Araria and meet state officials in Patna, covering key districts from West Champaran to Kishanganj.
Reviewing border outposts and check posts
Shah's visit comes after recent arrests of foreign nationals crossing the border without visas, so he'll be reviewing how well check posts are working and inaugurating a border outpost at Inarwa, West Champaran district.
He's also checking up on the Vibrant Villages Programme, which aims to boost roads, electricity, healthcare, and jobs in remote border villages—a move that could really improve life for people living there.