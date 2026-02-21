Amit Shah to visit Bihar for Nepal border review

Reviewing border outposts and check posts

Shah's visit comes after recent arrests of foreign nationals crossing the border without visas, so he'll be reviewing how well check posts are working and inaugurating a border outpost at Inarwa, West Champaran district.

He's also checking up on the Vibrant Villages Programme, which aims to boost roads, electricity, healthcare, and jobs in remote border villages—a move that could really improve life for people living there.