Amity University student Harshit Bhatt found dead in Noida pond
India
A sad day at Amity University: Harshit Bhatt, a physical education student, was found dead in a Noida pond after leaving for an exam and not coming back.
His mother, Deep Mala, suspects foul play because of marks on his body.
Police checking CCTV, awaiting forensics
NDRF divers recovered Harshit's body, and a postmortem is underway to figure out what happened.
Police are checking CCTV footage and talking to people close to him but haven't made any arrests yet. They're waiting for forensic results before moving forward.