AMU student Krishna Sharma dies by suicide near campus
A 22-year-old AMU student, Krishna Sharma, died by suicide on Friday in his rented room near campus, just days after returning from his hometown in Jammu and Kashmir.
Sharma was a second-year French major. His note spoke of personal struggles and asked his parents for forgiveness.
This is the second such incident involving an AMU student in the past four weeks.
Proctor Khan says not university linked
AMU Proctor Naved Khan said Sharma had seemed "disturbed" since coming back, as noticed by roommates, but clarified it was not linked to university issues.
AMU Proctor Naved Khan said AMU has a strict protocol for cases in which students are reported to be exhibiting signs of distress or disturbed behavior, and a trained team of therapists responds to such cases.
Sharma's family is awaiting the autopsy before taking him home.