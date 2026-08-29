Nepal-Tibet disaster: Death toll rises to 584, 2,482 still missing
What's the story
The death toll from the Bhote Koshi-Trishuli disaster in Nepal and Tibet has risen to at least 584, with 2,482 people still missing. The majority of the casualties are in Nepal, where authorities have confirmed 579 deaths and reported 1,924 people missing. In Tibet, five fatalities have been confirmed along with a further 558 missing persons.
Rescue challenges
Rescue operations hampered by unstable barrier lake
Rescue operations on both sides of the border have been hampered by an unstable barrier lake, which sent a fresh surge downstream in the Bhote Koshi river.
This has forced teams to reassess and temporarily halt their efforts.
An avalanche later dumped around 50,000 cubic meters of ice debris into the river.
Satellite images revealed a second, larger upstream lake is still growing without a visible outlet.
Missing Indians
320 Indians uncontactable in Nepal
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that 320 nationals remain uncontactable in Nepal. This is up from the previous count of 290.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the situation as "dynamic" and said India was seeking clarity from Nepalese authorities.
So far, at least 84 Indian nationals have been rescued in Nepal, including workers from Trishuli-1 and Tamil Nadu pilgrims.
Missing workers
Hydropower workers among those missing
Hydropower projects have accounted for many of those missing. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) in Nepal said 933 people linked to such projects are unaccounted for.
At the Upper Trishuli-1 project, around 400 people were inside a tunnel when floodwaters and debris cut off access routes.
Project liaison officer Giri Adhikari said while there is no shortage of oxygen inside the tunnel, food and water are scarce.
Tibet evacuation
China reports 5 deaths in Tibet, 558 missing
In Tibet's Gyirong County, China has reported five deaths and 558 missing persons, including 260 foreign nationals.
Chinese authorities have evacuated all stranded tourists from the accessible Gyirong area. A total of 555 tourists and 499 villagers/construction workers were moved to safe locations.
Xinhua news agency reported no tourists remain stranded in the areas covered by this evacuation operation.