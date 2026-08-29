Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused seeks to plead guilty

The court has asked the prosecution to file its reply and adjourned the hearing to September 11.

Additional Sessions Judge GP Deshmukh had framed charges against Islam earlier this month under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for 'robbery accompanied by the use of a deadly weapon,' causing grievous hurt, and house trespass.

He was also charged under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry into India) Rules.