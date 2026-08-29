Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused seeks to plead guilty
What's the story
In a recent development in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, accused Mohammad Shariful Islam has approached a Mumbai court seeking to plead guilty. The Bangladeshi national was arrested two days after the incident and is currently in judicial custody. His lawyer, Vipul Dushing, confirmed to IANS that an application has been filed expressing his client's willingness to plead guilty and requesting leniency from the court.
Proceedings update
Court adjourns hearing to September 11
The court has asked the prosecution to file its reply and adjourned the hearing to September 11.
Additional Sessions Judge GP Deshmukh had framed charges against Islam earlier this month under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for 'robbery accompanied by the use of a deadly weapon,' causing grievous hurt, and house trespass.
He was also charged under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry into India) Rules.
Incident details
The incident took place in January 2025
On January 16, 2025, Khan was stabbed multiple times by an intruder at his Bandra residence.
The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.
Doctors later revealed that the actor had arrived at the hospital with a knife lodged near his spine and six injuries from the confrontation.
He was discharged after five days following multiple surgeries.
Meanwhile, on the work front, he will next be seen in Haiwaan, releasing on September 11.