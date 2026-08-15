Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Court frames charges against accused
What's the story
A Mumbai sessions court has framed charges against a Bangladeshi national, identified as Shariful Fakir, in connection with the high-profile stabbing incident involving Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The incident took place at Khan's residence in January 2025 during an attempted robbery. The court has reportedly charged Fakir with trespassing, attempted dacoity, and using a fake identity.
Incident details
What happened in January 2025?
Fakir allegedly trespassed into Khan's residence through the bathroom, intending to commit robbery.
He reportedly held Khan and his family at knifepoint, demanding ₹1 crore. When a nurse tried to intervene, he attacked her with a knife.
Khan woke up during the commotion and was also attacked by Fakir.
The actor underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital and was discharged after five days.
Legal updates
Accused's bail application yet to be heard
Fakir was arrested on January 19 last year.
His lawyers have argued that the police did not inform him of the reasons for his arrest, making it unlawful.
They also claimed that he had not received a copy of the chargesheet and other case documents, following which the court directed the prosecution to provide him with all relevant documents.
His bail application is yet to be heard by the sessions court.
Career update
On the work front for Khan
Meanwhile, Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Haiwaan, co-starring Akshay Kumar.
The movie, directed by Priyadarshan, is set to release in theaters on September 11.
In Haiwaan, Khan plays a visually impaired man up against Kumar's psychotic killer.