Saif recalls stabbing incident, reveals son Jeh was injured

Incident details

What happened during the attack

Khan recounted, "This burglar broke into the bathroom window, and the next thing is that we are lying in bed and this Nanny comes in and tells us that there is somebody in Jeh's room and is holding a knife and asking for money." "I went to the baby's room, and he was holding the baby, and he had cut the baby a little bit... Maybe if I had put the lights on...but something took over me."