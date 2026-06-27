Saif recalls stabbing incident, reveals son Jeh was injured
What's the story
Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed six times during an attempted burglary at his Bandra residence in January 2025, recently opened up about the incident. In a new interview with Mojo Story, he revealed that the attacker had also injured his son Jeh and their maid. The actor said he thought he might die from the injuries at one point and discussed whether he would ever forgive his assailant.
Incident details
What happened during the attack
Khan recounted, "This burglar broke into the bathroom window, and the next thing is that we are lying in bed and this Nanny comes in and tells us that there is somebody in Jeh's room and is holding a knife and asking for money." "I went to the baby's room, and he was holding the baby, and he had cut the baby a little bit... Maybe if I had put the lights on...but something took over me."
Forgiveness debate
Khan wanted to forgive the attacker
Khan admitted he might have died from the knife injuries. He said, "I was [wearing] white kurta pajama covered in blood...at one point, I was lying on the floor, I thought I might die." "I even wanted to forgive this guy because I think he made a huge mistake...but that part where he tried to kill me is something that I am finding hard to let go."
Arrest details
The assailant was arrested 3 days after the incident
The accused, identified as 30-year-old Mohammad Shariful Islam, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested by the Mumbai Police in Thane three days after the incident. The attack left Khan with six stab wounds, including one near his spine. Despite the trauma, Khan has continued to work in films and recently received praise for his role in Netflix's Kartavya. He will next be seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan and Rahul Dholakia's Hum Hindustani.