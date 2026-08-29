Aston Villa sign Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea: Decoding his stats

As mentioned, the deal for Jackson includes a base fee of £47.5 million, which could rise to the full £65 million with add-ons.

Jackson's arrival marks a strategic shift for Aston Villa, as head coach Unai Emery acknowledged the club is entering a "new chapter" with Watkins's departure and Jackson's imminent arrival.

The England striker was absent against Brighton as he underwent medical tests ahead of his move to Saudi Arabia.