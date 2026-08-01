Aston Villa agree €55 million deal for PSG's Ibrahim Mbaye
What's the story
Aston Villa have reached an agreement in principle to sign forward Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The two clubs have settled on a transfer fee of €55 million for the 18-year-old player, as per The Athletic. The deal is currently being finalized, with paperwork in progress. Villa chairman Nassef Sawiris and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi's relationship was seen as key to closing the deal.
Career progression
A look at Mbaye's PSG stats
Mbaye joined PSG from FC Versailles 78 in the summer of 2018.
He progressed through the club's youth ranks and made his senior debut in August 2024 at just 16 years old.
Since then, he has made a total of 41 appearances for PSG, scoring four goals and providing four assists.
Last season alone, he scored three times and assisted twice across all competitions.
Mbaye won 8 trophies with PSG, including 2 Champions League honors.
Transfer activity
Aston Villa's transfer activities this summer (incomings)
Aston Villa have had a busy transfer window.
Johan Manzambi was signed from Freiburg for £59.5m, as per Sky Sports News.
Joao Gomes arrived from Wolves for £38m whereas goalkeeper Zion Suzuki was signed from Parma for £29.9m.
Matteo Ruggeri made it from Atletico Madrid for £21.4m whereas Alejandro Garnacho came from Chelsea on loan with an obligation to buy.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka also arrived on loan from West Ham United whereas Leon Goretzka came as a free transfer from Bayern Munich.
Villa are also set to land Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea alongside Mbaye.
Do you know?
Liverpool were interested in Mbaye before landing Barcola
Premier League side Liverpool had also explored a potential deal for Mbaye this summer. However, Andoni Iraola's side went for Mbaye's teammate instead, agreeing a deal for Bradley Barcola, who is set to be the third player t join the Reds with a fee of £100m-plus plus since last summer.