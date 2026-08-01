Aston Villa agree €55 million deal for PSG's Ibrahim Mbaye

Mbaye joined PSG from FC Versailles 78 in the summer of 2018.

He progressed through the club's youth ranks and made his senior debut in August 2024 at just 16 years old.

Since then, he has made a total of 41 appearances for PSG, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

Last season alone, he scored three times and assisted twice across all competitions.

Mbaye won 8 trophies with PSG, including 2 Champions League honors.