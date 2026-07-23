Aston Villa sign Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho on loan

Garnacho missed Chelsea's pre-season training to facilitate his move. The deal follows a British-record transfer fee of £117 million for Morgan Rogers, who joined Chelsea from Villa.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery expressed his delight at signing Garnacho, saying, "We are delighted with Alejandro. He is so talented, young and he showed us his wish to help our project."

The Argentine international will wear the No. 17 jersey at Villa Park.