Aston Villa sign Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho on loan
What's the story
Aston Villa have signed Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea FC on a season-long loan. The deal includes a conditional obligation to buy, which is said to be easily achievable. The total package, including the loan fee, meets Chelsea's valuation of £42.6 million for the winger, as per Sky Sports News. Garnacho joined Chelsea last summer from Manchester United for £40 million and is now leaving on loan less than a year later. Notably, United had inserted a 10% sell-on clause.
Transfer details
Emery delighted with Garnacho signing
Garnacho missed Chelsea's pre-season training to facilitate his move. The deal follows a British-record transfer fee of £117 million for Morgan Rogers, who joined Chelsea from Villa.
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery expressed his delight at signing Garnacho, saying, "We are delighted with Alejandro. He is so talented, young and he showed us his wish to help our project."
The Argentine international will wear the No. 17 jersey at Villa Park.
Regulatory challenges
Garnacho's deal complicated by UEFA rules
Both Chelsea and Aston Villa were recently fined by UEFA for breaching financial sustainability regulations. The Garnacho deal was complicated due to these restrictions.
UEFA rules classify two players being transferred in opposite directions as a 'player exchange transaction' if concluded within 45 days of each other with the same or similar payment obligations, deadlines, or dates.
This could have affected Villa's profit from the Rogers transfer, prompting the loan with an obligation to buy strategy for Garnacho's transfer.
Information
Villa's transfer activities this summer
Garnacho has become Villa's fourth signing this summer after the arrivals of Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes and Modou Keba Cisse. Meanwhile, Youri Tielemans, Rogers, and Donyell Malen, Enzo Barrenechea and Lewis Dobbin have all left the club this summer.
Garnacho
A look at Garnacho's club career in stats
Garnacho made 144 appearances for United and scored a total of 26 goals.
16 of his goals came in the Premier League from 93 appearances across four seasons.
He moved to Chelsea last summer and went on to make 43 appearances for the club, scoring 8 times and making 5 assists.
24 of his appearances came in the Premier League (G1 A4).
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Garnacho won two trophies in United colors
Garnacho won two trophies in United colors. He lifted the Carabao Cup in 2022-23 and FA Cup in 2023-24. He also was a runner-up in FA Cup 2022-23 and UEFA Europa League 2024-25.
Twitter Post
Sealed!
Done deal 🤝 pic.twitter.com/CSPJnbyZ2y— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 23, 2026