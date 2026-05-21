Anandiben Patel: Uttar Pradesh colleges and universities to require uniforms

UP governor backs skills, hostel safety

The governor also wants colleges to offer more job-focused courses (think GST training, accountancy, beauty skills, or even millet-based cooking) especially to help women boost their careers.

She's pushing for better hostel safety in women's colleges and wants student grievance committees set up so student concerns get heard quickly.

Plus, teachers are being encouraged to focus on professional ethics and regular classes while the National Education Policy rolls out new practical skills like yoga and painting to help students explore more career paths.