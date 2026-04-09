Anant Ambani donates ₹10cr for Salangpur Kashtabhanjan Dev Hanumanji gaushala

Ambani pledges ₹18cr for Kerala temples

The gaushala will house about 500 cows and is part of Ambani's ongoing focus on animal welfare and temple projects.

He's also pledged ₹18 crore for Kerala temples: ₹6 crore for Rajrajeshwaram and Guruvayur, plus ₹12 crore for restoring the East Gopuram.

These efforts highlight his commitment to supporting both cultural heritage and animal care across India.