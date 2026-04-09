Anant Ambani donates ₹10cr for Salangpur Kashtabhanjan Dev Hanumanji gaushala
India
Anant Ambani, Reliance Industries's executive director, just donated ₹10 crore to support a new gaushala (cow shelter) at the Kashtabhanjan Dev Hanumanji Temple in Salangpur, Gujarat.
The project kicks off right before his 31st birthday and will see a modern cow shelter built across 28 acres with DeLaval's help.
Ambani pledges ₹18cr for Kerala temples
The gaushala will house about 500 cows and is part of Ambani's ongoing focus on animal welfare and temple projects.
He's also pledged ₹18 crore for Kerala temples: ₹6 crore for Rajrajeshwaram and Guruvayur, plus ₹12 crore for restoring the East Gopuram.
These efforts highlight his commitment to supporting both cultural heritage and animal care across India.