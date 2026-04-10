Andhra Pradesh: 3 girls drown while taking selfies at waterfall
What's the story
Three teenage girls drowned while taking selfies at the Mullungummi waterfall in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Thursday, NDTV reported. The victims, identified as Trisha (17), Ratna Kumari (16), and Pavitra (16), were part of a group of girls from Jambavalasa village who had visited the site during festival holidays. The incident occurred when they climbed onto a large rock in the middle of the stream for photos and slipped into the water.
Rescue efforts
Girls' bodies recovered later
Despite locals rushing to the scene to help, the strong current of the waterfall swept the girls away. Their bodies were later recovered from the water. The other two girls in their group managed to escape safely. Police and revenue officials reached the spot soon after and shifted the bodies for postmortem examinations. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway into this tragic incident.
Safety measures
Locals demand more warning boards, barricades
Authorities have issued safety warnings to tourists after this incident. They stressed that while the waterfall may look small, the terrain is slippery and currents can be strong. Police have urged visitors not to venture too close to water bodies in remote areas or take selfies under risky conditions. Locals have demanded more warning boards, barricades, and police deployment at popular tourist spots to prevent such accidents in the future.