Andhra Pradesh: 4 dead, 1 injured in tractor overturning
A tragic accident during a Ganesh immersion procession in West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, left four people dead and one critically injured.
The victims—Tirumala Narasimha Murthy, Kadiyam Dinesh, Eevana Satyanarayana, and Guruju Murali—were among devotees riding a tractor that overturned.
Kancharla Prasad, the injured victim, is currently receiving hospital care.
District Collector visited accident site
District Collector Chadalavada Nagarani visited both the accident site and hospital to check on Prasad's recovery and assured families of help from the administration.
Officials have started investigating what caused the accident.