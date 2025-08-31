Next Article
Delhi: Man attacked with knives, hockey sticks at liquor shop
On Sunday evening, a 52-year-old employee at a government-run liquor shop in Delhi's Bharat Nagar was attacked by four men armed with knives and hockey sticks.
The incident happened around 7pm at the shop located at C-8, Nimri Colony Complex.
The victim, Gyanpal Singh, is now hospitalized and unfit to give a detailed statement.
Police believe old enmity may have led to the attack.
They've secured CCTV footage showing the assault and are collecting statements from eyewitnesses and staff.
Forensics teams have examined the scene, and a case of attempted murder has been filed.
The four suspects fled after the incident, and police are actively working to track them down.