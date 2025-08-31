Next Article
Bird flu outbreak shuts Delhi zoo for 3rd time
Delhi's National Zoological Park has shut down temporarily after a bird flu outbreak led to the deaths of 12 birds since August 27.
Tests confirmed avian influenza in two painted storks and two black-headed ibis.
The zoo will stay closed until repeated tests show it's safe for everyone again.
Staff are closely monitoring 4 more sick birds
Zoo staff are closely watching four more sick birds and have stepped up bio-security—think daily inspections, deep cleaning, and protective gear for everyone working inside.
If this feels familiar, you're not wrong: this is the third bird flu shutdown at Delhi Zoo in nine years, with previous closures back in 2021 and 2016.