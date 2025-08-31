Next Article
Delhi University professor alleges colleague sexually assaulted her
A Delhi University assistant professor has accused her colleague of sexually assaulting and blackmailing her over a compromising video allegedly recorded in 2020.
She says their friendship began in 2019, but things turned dark when he started demanding ₹5 crore to keep the video private and even threatened to kill her family.
Accused is currently on the run
After confiding in her family, the professor filed a police complaint earlier this week.
Police are currently searching for the accused, who is on the run as investigations continue.