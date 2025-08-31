MCD debt crosses ₹16,000cr mark: What are the implications
Delhi's Municipal Corporation (MCD) is facing a deepening financial crisis, with debts soaring to ₹16,226 crore as of the latest review. That's up by over ₹2,000 crore since February.
The pile-up includes huge pension dues and unpaid bills to contractors and waste collectors.
On top of that, the MCD owes over ₹7,500 crore in loans to the Delhi government.
CM Rekha Gupta promises support
This cash crunch is making it tough for the city to keep basic services running—think garbage collection and urban upkeep.
The MCD has asked Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for urgent help; she's promised support, but unless things improve fast, Delhi's daily life could get messier.
Even after raising property tax collections by 18% this year through new schemes and surveys, there's still a big gap to fill before things get back on track.