Illegal storage of firecrackers leads to 2 blasts in UP
Behta village had a rough Sunday, with two explosions just hours apart.
The day started with a deadly blast at a firecracker unit that killed two people and injured several others.
Later, a second explosion hit a tin-shed where firecrackers were being stored illegally—thankfully, no people were hurt this time, though some cattle died.
Investigations are on to find out who's responsible
After the second blast, police confirmed the shed was being used for illegal storage and quickly sent senior officers and fire crews to handle the situation.
Investigations are underway to find out who's behind the unsafe storage and transport of explosives in the area.
Authorities say they're stepping up efforts to keep everyone safe and hold those responsible accountable.